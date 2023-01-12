Lowestoft: Banksy skip removed over fly tipping risk

A skip that was part of a Banksy artwork has been removed by a property owner over fears it encouraged fly-tipping.

The gull mural on the side of a house in Lowestoft, Suffolk appeared as part of the artist's Great British Spraycation in August 2021.

It was painted next to a skip containing yellow strips of insulation to create the impression of a bird stealing chips, but the container has been taken away after the "chips" were mysteriously removed.

East Suffolk Council said it had "at no point enforced the removal of the skip component".