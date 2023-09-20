Mud and stones thrown at canal kayakers
Kayakers and paddleboarders have been attacked with mud and stones on the Exeter Ship Canal, say officials.
Exeter City Council and the police are working together to combat the anti-social behaviour.
In a report to the council, harbourmaster Grahame Forshaw said there had been complaints about Double Lock and Salmon Pool Bridge.
"We do not have the staff resources to police these areas, but we do contact the local neighbourhood police teams to help," he said.
"Fortunately, at the height of the summer this year, there was slightly less of this bad behaviour because of the poor weather conditions."
Mr Forshaw also said there were problems with weeds growing in and around the canal that were putting off visitors taking boats along the waterway, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"Visitors in yachts and larger craft are reluctant to go further up the canal because of the weed issue,” he said.
"The weed is a hindrance to all leisure users, as well as the moving of workboats and equipment.
"Going forward we will definitely need to explore a better way of controlling weed.
"The number of rowers, kayakers and paddle-boarders is only going to increase."
