Tourism leaders in Ireland have called for "a more balanced approach" to housing refugees.

They were giving evidence to an Irish parliamentary committee which heard that 32% of tourist beds outside Dublin are now being used for humanitarian accommodation.

In County Donegal the figure was 50%, said Eoghan O'Mara Walsh, chief executive at the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation.

He said the industry had been prepared to play its part, but the supply of tourist accommodation was now "seriously compromised".

That was echoed by Paul Kelly, chief executive of Fáilte Ireland, who said the sector "desperately" needs hotel rooms to be returned to tourism as quickly as possible.

Official statistics suggest about 75,000 people have come to Ireland to escape the war in Ukraine, with non-Ukrainian asylum seekers also increasing.