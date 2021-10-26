Sewer survey cuts risk of massive repair bill says Guernsey Water

An island's sewers are being surveyed with CCTV cameras to avoid a possible repair bill costing hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Guernsey Water is carrying out the work over the next year on more than 37 miles (60km) of sewers to decide what sections might need replacing.

The work, which will result in some road closures, will run in three phases, between the end of October until autumn 2022.

Stuart Falla, Guernsey Water's capital delivery manager, said it was a "great opportunity" to prevent problems "before they arise".