Puzzled pedestrians have likened freshly painted markings on a crossing over a busy city road to something out of Mario Kart.

The yellow and white arrows were first spotted on the pavement and carriageway in Anlaby Road, Hull, at the weekend.

Hull City Council has since revealed the colourful markings are a trial of "nudge crossings" - a safety measure designed to guide pedestrians with arrows showing the correct direction in which to walk.

But some bemused locals weren't convinced, and took to Facebook to speculate upon the thinking behind the highway addition.

One person suggested they were the work of a "massive Mario Kart and Sonic fan" at the council, as both of the popular video game series feature arrow markings that provide a speed boost when activated.

Seizing on the theme, another user suggested Hull's new road markings "make you go faster if you go over them", while some said they were reminiscent of a race track.