Colourful crossing markings compared to Mario Kart
Hull City Council claims the new "nudge crossings" are the first of their kind in the country
The road safety measure features arrows to show pedestrians the correct walking direction
The authority said the markings encourage safe use of the crossing
Some have asked if they are necessary, while others have compared them to brightly coloured scenery found in video games
Puzzled pedestrians have likened freshly painted markings on a crossing over a busy city road to something out of Mario Kart.
The yellow and white arrows were first spotted on the pavement and carriageway in Anlaby Road, Hull, at the weekend.
Hull City Council has since revealed the colourful markings are a trial of "nudge crossings" - a safety measure designed to guide pedestrians with arrows showing the correct direction in which to walk.
But some bemused locals weren't convinced, and took to Facebook to speculate upon the thinking behind the highway addition.
One person suggested they were the work of a "massive Mario Kart and Sonic fan" at the council, as both of the popular video game series feature arrow markings that provide a speed boost when activated.
Seizing on the theme, another user suggested Hull's new road markings "make you go faster if you go over them", while some said they were reminiscent of a race track.
Other local residents questioned if the measure was necessary. One wrote: "I mean, it's a crossing, obviously. Why is anyone confused by it?"
"Bit garish perhaps, but if you can't work out that's a crossing then cars are really going to mess with your mind," another said.
While one simply described it as ""expensive, confusing mess".
The trial is taking place in partnership with Liverpool City Council and has the backing of £200,000 from the Road Safety Trust.
Councillor Dean Kirk, the authority's highways portfolio holder, said: "We welcome the installation of the nudge pedestrian crossings, and are pleased to be part of this innovative project."
The crossing would play a "crucial role" in avoiding pedestrian injuries in Anlaby Road, he added.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Hull has one of the highest pedestrian accident rates in the country, recording 44 casualties per 100,000 people.
More crossings are due to be added as part of the trial, which runs until 31 October.