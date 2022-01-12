Police have appealed for witnesses after a string of laser pen attack on drivers in south west Scotland.

It follows "various incidents" in Stranraer between 4 and 10 January.

Motorists have reported a green laser pen being shone into into their eyes in the Queens Drive and King George V Park area of the town.

Police said the drivers involved had had to pull over due to temporary vision loss.

The incidents took place between 22:00 on 4 January and 18:50 on Monday.

Anyone who was in the area and saw anything has been asked to contact the police.