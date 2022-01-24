Almost 73,000 commercial air passengers travelled through Jersey Airport in December 2021.

It compared to just under 9,000 for the same period in 2020 in new figures released by the Ports of Jersey.

The number of air passengers for 2021 was 61% higher than in 2020 with 670,693 recorded compared with 416,369 in the previous year.

In 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic started, 857,000 passengers arrived in Jersey by air, external - the highest number of air arrivals since 1990.

Saturday 28 August 2021 was the busiest day of the year when 6,240 passengers arrived and departed from Jersey Airport.

The Ports of Jersey said a similar picture emerged for sea passengers.

December 2021 recorded 8,029 passengers compared with 2,002 in 2020.