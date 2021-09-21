Repair work to an island airport runway is due to restart later.

Contractors were unable to finish the project at Alderney Airport in July due to "unforeseen delays" in sourcing equipment and materials.

The repairs will take place overnight from Tuesday until 29 September.

The States of Alderney said normal flights would continue uninterrupted.

It added the repairs, managed by Guernsey Ports, would keep the runway operational until a decision was reached on options for strengthening or expanding the runway for larger aircraft.

In June, airline Aurigny announced it would carry out a study into larger craft using the runway, along with an agreement to secure flights to and from Alderney for five years.