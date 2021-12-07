Jersey underpass closed after lorry gets stuck
At a glance
A lorry carrying plastic tanks got stuck in an underpass.
The driver is thought to have misjudged the height of the lorry's load, said police.
The westbound lanes of the underpass were temporarily closed.
Police think a driver misjudged the height of a Jersey underpass when a lorry got stuck there.
The road was temporarily closed on Tuesday morning after a lorry carrying two large plastic tanks struck the top of one of the tunnels.
Both westbound lanes of the underpass, which had a maximum height of just over 15ft (4.6m), were closed, police said.
Traffic was diverted while the lorry and debris were removed.