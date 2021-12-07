BBC News

Jersey underpass closed after lorry gets stuck

Police diverted traffic while the lorry was removed

At a glance

  • A lorry carrying plastic tanks got stuck in an underpass.

  • The driver is thought to have misjudged the height of the lorry's load, said police.

  • The westbound lanes of the underpass were temporarily closed.

Police think a driver misjudged the height of a Jersey underpass when a lorry got stuck there.

The road was temporarily closed on Tuesday morning after a lorry carrying two large plastic tanks struck the top of one of the tunnels.

Both westbound lanes of the underpass, which had a maximum height of just over 15ft (4.6m), were closed, police said.

Traffic was diverted while the lorry and debris were removed.