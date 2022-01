Two 17-year-olds were assaulted by a man carrying a knife in Newton Abbot, Devon, according to police.

The male victim was injured in the back and head and the female victim suffered a hand injury.

Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses to the assault on Sherborne Road near the bus station between 22:00 and 22:20 GMT on Thursday.

Officers are eager to speak to anyone in the area at the time who could assist with the investigation.