Clock ticking on bid to save Burns and Scott works for the nation

The Scottish members of a consortium set up to save a remarkable collection of literature for the nation are facing a race against time.

An appeal was launched earlier this year when it was announced that manuscripts held in the Honresfield Library were being put up for auction.

The library, collected and curated by a Rochdale businessman in the 1800s, contains works by Robert Burns and Sir Walter Scott.

A UK-wide consortium has until 30 October to raise the £15m needed to purchase the collection.

The library - composed of "priceless manuscripts, rare first editions and irreplaceable letters" - has been unseen by the public for almost a century.

A group made up of leading heritage organisations and museums secured an agreement to delay its auction until the end of the month as fundraising efforts continue.

So far it is halfway to its £15m target.