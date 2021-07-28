Horse rider Carl Hester has inspired others with a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics team dressage event says the Guernsey Dressage Group.

For Hester, 54, the oldest Team GB athlete in Japan, it is a third Olympic medal, having waited 20 years to win his first after debuting at the 1992 Games.

Hester, who was brought up in Sark and Guernsey, won an Olympic team dressage gold medal at London 2012, and a team dressage silver medal in Rio 2016.

The rider was an "inspiration to youngsters", said Susie Farnon, chair of the dressage group.