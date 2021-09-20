Council urges residents to use permitted waste carriers
People getting their boiler replaced or doing other household work are being urged to use permitted carriers in a battle against fly-tipping.
Illegal waste dumping costs Cornwall Council about £300,000 a year to remove, the local authority said.
It has highlighted the issue with a mock dumping of waste at Illogan.
Kevin Baker, from the Environment Agency, which is teaming up with the council in the campaign, said: "Only use permitted waste carriers or run the risk of being prosecuted if your rubbish ends up fly-tipped in places like Illogan."
'Trading fairly'
Councillor Martyn Alvey, portfolio holder for Environment and Climate Change at Cornwall Council, said fly-tipping "ruins our beautiful countryside".
He said "respectable" waste companies could be found on the council's Buy with Confidence Scheme., external
The scheme provides a list of local businesses which have given their commitment to "trading fairly".
Every business listed has undergone a series of "detailed checks" by Trading Standards.