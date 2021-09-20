People getting their boiler replaced or doing other household work are being urged to use permitted carriers in a battle against fly-tipping.

Illegal waste dumping costs Cornwall Council about £300,000 a year to remove, the local authority said.

It has highlighted the issue with a mock dumping of waste at Illogan.

Kevin Baker, from the Environment Agency, which is teaming up with the council in the campaign, said: "Only use permitted waste carriers or run the risk of being prosecuted if your rubbish ends up fly-tipped in places like Illogan."