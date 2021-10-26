A wind farm straddling two council areas in southern Scotland is to be taken to a public inquiry.

Councillors in the Borders opposed the 45-turbine Faw Side scheme which would stretch into Dumfries and Galloway.

Its planning committee agreed that a "gateway into Scotland" was not the right location for the plans.

The Scottish government will now have the final decision on the scheme after an inquiry is held into Community Windpower's project.