Pandemic pressure leads to 'shortfalls' at Alderney Harbour
At a glance
A number of shortfalls are identified in a report on Alderney Harbour
Lack of training, boats stored in dangerous conditions and poor pollution control are among the issues
Staff have been working "around the clock" under pressure from the pandemic says Alderney's harbour master
- Published
Lack of staff training, boats stored in dangerous conditions and poor pollution control are among problems raised in a review of Alderney Harbour.
The review by Guernsey Harbour Master Capt David Barker identified "several areas of shortfall" brought about by the "stresses of the pandemic".
The committee responsible for the harbour said it accepted all the findings and had already begun making changes.
Capt Barker said "general housekeeping measures" had lapsed due to pressure on staff.
He said the harbour's top priorities should be oil pollution control and coastguard search planning.
Cargo and passenger operations were "generally in sound condition".
But laid-up boats where access was not controlled, was "creating a risk to members of the public".
The report said training of staff was key and staffing levels and workloads had "meant that it has not been possible to release staff for training" to remedy the issues raised.
Three harbour officers "often worked around the clock during travel restrictions", said Alderney Harbour Master Capt John Taylor.
Alderney's General Services Committee (GSC) said border control duties should not be carried out by harbour staff in the future.
GSC chairman Boyd Kelly said: "We now have a blueprint to make essential improvements and are engaged fully with our own harbour master to action the recommendations."