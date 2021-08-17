Some teenagers in Jersey who have high-risk health conditions, or live with someone who does, can book Covid-19 vaccinations, health bosses have said.

The island's government said anyone aged 12 to 15 with an underlying condition that made them a higher risk of becoming seriously unwell could get a Pfizer/BioNtech jab.

Anyone between those ages who lived in the same household as someone who had any form of immunosuppression could also be vaccinated, it said.

The move was in line with recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), it added.

The government said the JCVI was currently not recommending routine vaccination for all children and young people under 16.

However, it said the latest move was "focused on protecting vulnerable groups, both directly and indirectly, where the JCVI has confirmed that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh any potential risks".

Those now eligible have to be:

Aged 12 to 15 and have an underlying health condition that leaves them at a higher risk of becoming seriously unwell - including a severe neuro-disability, cerebral palsy, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression, or severe learning disability

Aged 12 to 15 and live in the same household as someone who has immunosuppression - including someone who had HIV, had had an organ transplant, was receiving cancer treatment, or had lupus or rheumatoid arthritis

Appointments would also be offered "in a suitable setting for the child and in consultation with parents and guardians", the government said.