Bogus police officers rob driver and ransack car
Thieves stole money and ransacked a man's car after claiming to be police officers.
The victim, a 42-year-old man, was told by the two men they needed to search his car.
They stole a number of personal items and cash from the car, before leaving the area in a dark vehicle.
The incident happened in Inverness Leisure's car park at about 20:20 on Sunday.
Det Sgt Joanna Macleod said Police Scotland was carrying out "extensive inquiries" to identify the two men.
She said: “It is particularly disturbing to see that the victim’s trust in the police was taken advantage of by these two fraudsters, only for them to ransack his car."
One of the men was described as being white, about 5ft 7in tall with a slim build and short, dark hair. He was wearing a bright-coloured t-shirt and jeans.
The second man was described as 5ft 9in tall with a stocky build and scruffy dark hair and wearing a blue jacket. Both men spoke with Scottish accents.