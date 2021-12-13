Jersey way: Phrase 'still seen as negative'
At a glance
Jersey's Care of Children Panel said the term "Jersey way" was still distrusted and associated with a failure to support complaints.
It said it wanted people to tell the States how it could improve people's perception of the phrase.
But it also warned a "one size fits all" solution would not fix the situation.
- Published
People in Jersey still have a negative perception of the phrase the "Jersey way", a scrutiny panel has said.
The Care of Children Panel said it was worried the term was associated with a failure to support complaints and not getting positive results.
The panel said it wanted people to tell the States how it could improve people's perception of the phrase.
It said it was to ask the chief minister to start a consultation on how to make the phrase more positive.
In its report, Redress and Accountability Systems in Jersey, the panel said it was "clear" from evidence it had received "that the negative perception of the ‘Jersey way’ is still viewed strongly from some corners of the island’s society".
'Cultural changes'
Instances of the phrase's negative use include the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry Panel's 2017 report saying it was used to describe a system where "serious issues are swept under the carpet" and "people avoid being held to account for abuses".
The Care of Children Panel also said there "continues to be an undercurrent of distrust in the institutions identified as perpetuating this issue".
Members said there could not be a "one size fits all solution to the negative perception of the ‘Jersey Way’", as many of the issues "relate to systemic and cultural changes which need to be embedded".
They added they hoped "work looking at some of the more specific points in respect of the negative perception of the ‘Jersey way’ will continue within future reviews".
The report is the third from the panel looking at the response from the island's government to the island's care abuse inquiry.
The panel's continuing work would "look to uncover both systemic issues when they arise, and any areas of improvement that may be developing", it said.