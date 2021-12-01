A new scheme is being proposed in the Borders in a bid to bring empty homes in back into use.

More than 1,500 properties in the region are registered as long-term empty which accounts for 2.6% of the local housing stock - which is above the national average.

A report to councillors said the most common problem faced was the cost of making them habitable again.

It is now being proposed that Scottish Borders Council (SBC) sets up a £500,000 fund to provide grant assistance to such projects.

The Scottish government published a 20-year strategy on housing earlier this year where empty homes were identified as an issue.

SBC said grants to bring them back into use would reduce costs to the economy and the impact on the local community.

Among the expenses associated with an empty home can be lost rent, reduced local spending, boarding-up costs and dealing with anti-social behaviour.

The grant assistance would be capped at 75% of the total cost of work up to a maximum of £25,000 per home.

If agreed, the funds would be provided from council tax payments on second homes in the region.