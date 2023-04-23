New Gateshead Quayside plan images revealed
Images of revised plans for a huge development on Gateshead's Quayside have been revealed.
The multimillion-pound complex was approved in late 2020 but spiralling prices have meant it had to be redesigned.
The cost of the 12,500-capacity arena and an international conference centre has risen from an estimated £260m to £330m.
A new planning application for the complex has been submitted by developers Ask Patrizia.
Planning consultants Lichfields said "operational and constructional requirements" meant the planned hotel would be replaced by a "linear park".
This would run along the east of the site, it said.
There would also be "minor design amendments" to the previously approved indoor arena and conference and exhibition centre, the firm added.
It had already been announced the hotel, which had been described as "monstrously overbearing", will now be built behind the arena.
Increasing prices have seen the cost of the project spiral from an estimated £260m to £330, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Gateshead Council succeeded at the second attempt in securing a £20m Levelling Up grant from the Government to help cover the mounting costs.
The new application is expected to be considered by the local authority’s planning committee in the summer with building work potentially starting in the autumn.
Lichfields said the new development would provide "a critical mass of cultural and business facilities" on the river frontage.
The arena, exhibition space and public areas would link "buildings, leisure and retail into one holistic environment”, the firm said.
