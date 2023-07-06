Yacht crew escape as boat is swept onto rocks

YachtPolzeath Beach Ranger Service

The yacht was broken up for disposal

Two people on a yacht escaped unharmed after their vessel was swept onto rocks as darkness fell.

Emergency services said they were alerted to the stricken yacht in Polzeath, north Cornwall, at 21:59 BST on Tuesday.

Both members of the crew were taken off safely during a rescue operation attended by a coastguard helicopter and Rock RNLI lifeboat, said Polzeath Coastguard.

A Padstow Harbour team also attended to ensure fuel on the yacht was removed and the yacht's hull was broken up for disposal.

Polzeath Beach Ranger Service

The yacht was left stranded amid rocks at Polzeath

Polzeath Beach Ranger Service

Neither of the crew members were injured

