Two people on a yacht escaped unharmed after their vessel was swept onto rocks as darkness fell.

Emergency services said they were alerted to the stricken yacht in Polzeath, north Cornwall, at 21:59 BST on Tuesday.

Both members of the crew were taken off safely during a rescue operation attended by a coastguard helicopter and Rock RNLI lifeboat, said Polzeath Coastguard.

A Padstow Harbour team also attended to ensure fuel on the yacht was removed and the yacht's hull was broken up for disposal.