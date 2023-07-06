Yacht crew escape as boat is swept onto rocks
Two people on a yacht escaped unharmed after their vessel was swept onto rocks as darkness fell.
Emergency services said they were alerted to the stricken yacht in Polzeath, north Cornwall, at 21:59 BST on Tuesday.
Both members of the crew were taken off safely during a rescue operation attended by a coastguard helicopter and Rock RNLI lifeboat, said Polzeath Coastguard.
A Padstow Harbour team also attended to ensure fuel on the yacht was removed and the yacht's hull was broken up for disposal.
