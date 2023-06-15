Business owners have been asked for their views on the use of cash and digital payments on the Isle of Man.

The survey, by the Department for Enterprise, aims to find out the levels of cash taken by retailers and how often payments on mobile phones are made.

Dr Michelle Haywood MHK said "the needs of all individuals" had to be taken into account when considering the future of payment solutions.

A consultation asking for the public's views is also set to be launched.