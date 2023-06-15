Roma statue unveiled on school campus
A statue of Kizzy, the heroine of Rumer Godden's 1972 novel The Diddakoi, has been unveiled in Hastings
Sculptor Jake Bowers said the character was "as defiant and bolshy as she ever was"
The school's principal said he was "proud" of the sculpture
A sculpture of a Roma heroine has been unveiled at a school in East Sussex.
The artwork depicts Kizzy Lovell, protagonist of Rumer Godden's 1972 novel The Diddakoi, which was later turned into a BBC TV series.
It tells the story of a seven-year-old Roma girl in Rye, and the statue is on the campus of the Hastings Academy.
Sculptor Jake Bowers, who is of Romany heritage, said: "She was the only reference there was made to my culture when I went to school, so she holds a very special place in my heart.
"So when it was the 50th anniversary of The Diddakoi we decided to make her real.
"She's now 50 years young, like me, and she's as defiant and bolshy and proud of her gypsy roots as she ever was."
Simon Addison, principal of the Hastings Academy, said: "The story of the Diddakoi is thought to be the first example of a mixed race Romany protagonist appearing in British children's literature.
"Kizzy overcomes racist bullying from school children to claim her rightful place for herself and her identity in the small town of Rye.
"We are proud that from now on she'll be right next to Rye Road as a reminder that all cultures are valued and respected within our school."
