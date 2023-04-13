A pair of champion 13-year-old kickboxing twins said they compete in different weight categories to avoid fighting each another.

Mimi and Mia Tyler from Lowestoft are trained by their father Bin Tyler at the Muay Thai gym he runs in the Suffolk town.

They have recently returned from winning gold representing England at the World Muay Thai Federation (WMF) championships in Thailand.

Mila said the trip was "scary, but it was fun", while her sister added: "I was so nervous but with most fights I’m nervous."