Two men and a teenage boy have been arrested after assaults on refuse workers.

Four workers were assaulted in two incidents in Stoke-on-Trent.

One worker was punched and others attacked with tools including an axe in Birches Head on 21 March, police said.

A bin lorry was also damaged.

One of the victims, in his 50s, was taken to hospital with injuries to his head and face.

Staffordshire Police said the suspects, aged 17, 19 and 23, remained in custody.

The force said the 23-year-old, who is from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, conspiring to assault a person occasioning them actual bodily harm, conspiring to possess a firearm without a certificate, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage.

The 19-year-old, also of Stoke-on-Trent, was held on suspicion of assault by beating while the 17-year-old boy, also from the city, was suspected of grievous bodily harm with intent.