A council said it was taking legal advice on what to do with a derelict Grade II listed historic hotel.

The Star Hotel, in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, closed during the coronavirus pandemic and has been vandalised and set alight over the past year.

It dates back to the 1700s and was one of the landmarks of the historic Hall Quay.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it was seeking legal advice about the property's ownership, which would "inform it's future actions".