Guernsey Post to reduce workforce by 30 jobs

Guernsey Post plans to reduce its workforce by about 30 jobs to combat its financial losses.

The company, which employs more than 200 staff, external, said it had moved into a short-term loss-making position, losing "in the region" of £2m in 2022.

It said for the first time in "more than 20 years" it experienced an overall decline in volumes during its busiest period of the year.

Chief executive Boley Smillie said staff did not need to worry.

He said: "Our head count across the company will reduce by about 30 over the next 12 months.

"The staff know full well there's nothing to be concerned in terms of compulsory redundancy.

"We will look at voluntary redundancy, it might be practical; but certainly natural wastage is another way of achieving that."

Guernsey Post said a multi-million pound transformation programme was under way, which would "mitigate the impact of significant external cost increases and declining core volumes".

Included would be a £1.8m parcel sorting automation system, which had the capability to process up to 6,000 parcels per hour, it said.

“All of my colleagues at Guernsey Post are very adept at dealing with transformation on this scale and understand the situation and what we all need to do," Mr Smillie said.