Abandoned hermit crab in need of a home
At a glance
A home is being sought for a hermit crab which has been with the GSPCA since April.
The crab, named Tamatoa, arrived after being abandoned.
The GSPCA said it does not just hide in his shell and can be very inquisitive.
A new home is being sought for a hermit crab which was abandoned in Guernsey.
The crab, named Tamatoa, arrived at the GSPCA centre in April.
Manager Steve Byrne said “thankfully, despite his ordeal, [he] is doing very well".
The charity said it was “one of the more unusual animals in need of a home”.
“We have a number of animals in need of homes at the GSPCA, from ferrets to cockerels, a king snake to a bearded dragon - and Tamatoa the hermit crab is one of the most unusual," Mr Byrne said.
”He doesn’t hide in his shell all of the time and can be very inquisitive.”