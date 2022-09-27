Bosses at East Midlands Airport (EMA) have said they will offer a job interview to all staff affected by the planned closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA).

Owners of DSA said on Monday that its closure was due to a "fundamental lack of financial viability".

EMA has invited affected staff to attend a jobs fair at The Chatsworth Arts Centre, in Derbyshire, at which airport vacancies, external will be promoted on Tuesday.

While on 3 October, the Castle Donington airport is due to promote its air cargo vacancies, external ahead of the peak season.