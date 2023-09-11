The construction of a seafront park in Hove has started again weeks after a council put the project on hold.

Work on the £13.7m Kingsway to the Sea project was suspended in June while Brighton & Hove City Council reviewed how it could be delivered within budget.

Building work resumed in Hove on Monday on the groundworks for the outside sports hub, the council announced.

Council leader Bella Sankey described it as "great news for the city".