Crooked House pub recreated - in miniature
A pub gutted by fire and then demolished has been rebuilt - but in miniature.
There have been calls for the 18th Century Crooked House at Himley near Dudley, famous for its sloping walls and floors, to be rebuilt after its destruction last week.
Mark Winterbottom from Wolverhampton said he felt he had to do something after hearing the news and so began his creation.
His model gained popularity on social media which he said was heartwarming.
The Crooked House story created news headlines around the world.
Angry Black Country residents staged protest vigils at the site and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street called for the pub to be "rebuilt brick by brick".
"I'm glad I seem to have made people smile and like something after such a terrible thing happened to the pub," said Mr Winterbottom.
He's already had offers to sell his creation but has promised to give it to a friend.
Mr Winterbottom said he would like to see a law introduced that banned future development on the site of a pub if it could be proved in a court of law that the pub disappeared because of an act of arson.
