A pub gutted by fire and then demolished has been rebuilt - but in miniature.

There have been calls for the 18th Century Crooked House at Himley near Dudley, famous for its sloping walls and floors, to be rebuilt after its destruction last week.

Mark Winterbottom from Wolverhampton said he felt he had to do something after hearing the news and so began his creation.

His model gained popularity on social media which he said was heartwarming.