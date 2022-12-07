Pedestrian killed in dual carriageway crash
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car on a dual carriageway.
Emergency services were called to Orton Parkway, Peterborough at about 23:30 GMT on Tuesday but the man in his 20s died at the scene.
Cambridgeshire Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving.
The force appealed for witnesses and dashcam of the incident, which happened below the Pennington busway bridge.
It said the collision involved a blue Vauxhall Astra travelling south along Orton Parkway.
Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said: "A young man has lost his life and I am appealing for the public's help in trying to piece together what has happened."
