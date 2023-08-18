Islanders to mark Ukraine Independence Day
A series of events will be taking place in Jersey to celebrate Ukraine Independence Day.
The day, on 24 August, marks Ukraine's declaration of independence in 1991.
Events throughout next week will help islanders learn more about Ukrainian culture and its relationship with the island.
Deputy Inna Gardiner said she hoped it would "give many more people a chance to experience the richness of Ukrainian culture".
Jersey Overseas Aid (JOA) has donated thousands of pounds to Ukraine after the Russian invasion, and the island has welcomed refugees seeking safety.
In February, islanders also voted for St Helier to be twinned with the port city of Mykolaiv.
As part of the celebrations, on Saturday islanders will be able to visit Jersey Library where children can have their face painted and paint pebbles and shells.
There will also be a series of artworks by the Ukrainian community on display.
'Heritage and culture'
Islanders can also visit the Central Market to enjoy Ukrainian music and dancing, try traditional baking, and buy traditional handicrafts.
JOA will also be talking about how funding allocated to support Ukraine and its surrounding countries is having an impact.
On 23 August, Jersey Library will hold the first in a series of Ukrainian film screenings.
On 24 August, there will be a panel discussion in collaboration with JOA at Jersey Museum.
Ms Gardiner said: “So many people have volunteered their free time to share their experiences, heritage and culture – whether by baking, sharing artwork, or by helping organise the day.
“Although Jersey has had a Ukrainian community for many years, we know that there are some families who have made Jersey their home as a result of the war with Russia.
"We’ve already seen – from the Battle of Flowers – how much an exchange of cultures can enrich everyone’s experiences.”
