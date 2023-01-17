A "suspected drug dealer" has been charged with drugs offences after police found 20 bags of cocaine in a coffee cup he was pretending to buy, a force said.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it was "unlucky Friday 13th" when patrol officers made insurance checks on a vehicle in Chesterton, Cambridge.

The driver stopped and made off, leaving his keys in the ignition, but took his coffee cup with him, police said.

The force added: "He ran into a nearby shop and tried to pay for said coffee he had taken in with him".