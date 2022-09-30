South London councils call for tube extension
- Published
South London council leaders have called on the government to begin digging the tunnels for a proposed Tube extension.
Mayor of Lewisham, Damien Egan, and Southwark Council leader Kieron Williams have urged conservative Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to set aside billions of pounds to extend the southern end of the Bakerloo Line to Lewisham.
The stretch of track was scheduled to open in 2029, but London mayor Sadiq Khan warned in 2021 the plans would not go ahead due its £3.1bn cost.
A 2019 City Hall report estimated cancelling the extension could wipe £6.4bn off the UK economy over 40 years.
Transport for London (TFL) announced plans to extend the line in 2017, which could see the route extended beyond Elephant and Castle to Lewisham.
Two new stations along the Old Kent Road in Southwark would be added, plus a station at New Cross Gate in the Borough of Lewisham - where it would link up to London Overground services - before continuing on to Lewisham station.
In a joint statement the two Labour council leaders said the project would provide an essential boost to London’s economy, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Williams said: “In order to drive growth across our country any ‘Growth Plan’ needs to invest in our infrastructure for the long term.
"The Bakerloo line upgrade and extension would support the delivery of over two million square feet of employment space, 20,000 new homes and 12,000 new jobs.
“If the chancellor is serious about putting economic growth first, then he must kick-start shovel-ready projects across the country and back the Bakerloo.”
The tube extension would provide 100,000 people with a new transport link to central London which both councillors say is crucial if the government hoped to achieve 2.5% economic growth.
Southwark and Lewisham also say the extension would relieve traffic on roads, improve air quality and tackle overcrowding on packed buses. Mayor Egan said: “London is the beating heart of the British economy and the Bakerloo line extension is vital to Lewisham and London’s continued growth.
"It would create tens of thousands of new jobs and homes, as well as make our capital city greener.
“It is a project supported by the overwhelming majority of local residents who need new social homes and fast, reliable routes into central London."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk