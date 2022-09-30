South London council leaders have called on the government to begin digging the tunnels for a proposed Tube extension.

Mayor of Lewisham, Damien Egan, and Southwark Council leader Kieron Williams have urged conservative Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to set aside billions of pounds to extend the southern end of the Bakerloo Line to Lewisham.

The stretch of track was scheduled to open in 2029, but London mayor Sadiq Khan warned in 2021 the plans would not go ahead due its £3.1bn cost.

A﻿ 2019 City Hall report estimated cancelling the extension could wipe £6.4bn off the UK economy over 40 years.

Transport for London (T﻿FL) announced plans to extend the line in 2017, which could see the route extended beyond Elephant and Castle to Lewisham.

T﻿wo new stations along the Old Kent Road in Southwark would be added, plus a station at New Cross Gate in the Borough of Lewisham - where it would link up to London Overground services - before continuing on to Lewisham station.