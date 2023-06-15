In pictures: RAF Hercules retirement flypast
1 of 10
At a glance
Three RAF C-130 Hercules tour all four nations of the UK
The flypast marks the retirement of the aircraft from service at the end of June
The trio left RAF Brize Norton at 10:00 BST on Wednesday
- Published
Stunning pictures have been captured of three RAF Hercules touring the UK in a flypast to mark the aircraft's retirement from service.
The trio of C-130s departed Brize Norton at 10:00 BST on Wednesday and passed locations in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.
During the flight the Hercules were flanked by two Typhoon fighter jets at RAF Lossiemouth and RAF personnel watched the aircraft fly over Aldergrove Flying Station, near Antrim.
Hercules and 47 Squadron will be stood down on 30 June.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
RAF photographer "Matty" was on board one of the Hercules.
John Elliott filmed the flypast at RAF High Wycombe.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
The Hercules performed a low pass though the Mach Loop, captured here by RAF photographer "Matty".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, or Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk, external.