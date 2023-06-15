Stunning pictures have been captured of three RAF Hercules touring the UK in a flypast to mark the aircraft's retirement from service.

The trio of C-130s departed Brize Norton at 10:00 BST on Wednesday and passed locations in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

During the flight the Hercules were flanked by two Typhoon fighter jets at RAF Lossiemouth and RAF personnel watched the aircraft fly over Aldergrove Flying Station, near Antrim.

Hercules and 47 Squadron will be stood down on 30 June.