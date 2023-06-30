Girl, 10, seriously injured in crash
A 10-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a crash in Devon.
Police were called to the B3343, Beach Road, in Woolacombe, at about 18:00 BST on Thursday.
The single-vehicle crash involved a black Mini Cooper, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
A 53-year-old man from the Ilfracombe area has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit. He remains in police custody.
Police said the girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not considered to be life-changing or life-threatening.
A female passenger also in the car was not injured.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
