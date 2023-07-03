Vandals ring church bells early Monday morning
Bells from a church in Cornwall were heard ringing at around 01:00 BST on Monday after people broke in.
The vicar of St Columb Minor Church, near Newquay, said it had suffered from a spate of vandalism over the past few weeks.
Reverend Chris McQuillen-Wright said those involved in the latest incident "took it a step further" by ringing the bells.
He said police arrived and "had a conversation" with those involved.
Revd McQuillen-Wright, who is also the Rural Dean of Pydar, said recent vandalism had included electrics to the organ and the sound system being "ripped out" and cleaning fluid thrown "everywhere".
The latest incident saw intruders "climbing up some scaffolding and the bell tower".
He said: "It is the second-tallest bell tower in Cornwall. From the outside, at the very top, we've never been bothered to lock it.
"But, of course, with scaffolding up there, it meant they could access the bell tower.
"So, at one this morning, they decided they would ring the bells very loudly, which, of course, then attracted some attention."
