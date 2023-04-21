Boy, 10, dies after being hit by car
- Published
A 10-year-old boy has died after being knocked down by a car.
The crash happened on Abingdon Road in the Walton area of Liverpool at about 16:30 BST on Thursday, Merseyside Police said
The driver of a black Ford Puma stopped at the scene and has been helping police with their inquiries.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to contact them and asked anyone driving in the area at the time to check their dashcam footage.
Det Sgt Amy Murray said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the boy who has sadly lost his life following a road collision yesterday.
“The family are being supported by our specially-trained liaison officers.
“I urge anyone who witnessed or has information on this incident to please contact us."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk