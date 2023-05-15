Research from The Laryngoscope, external found Tube passengers were regularly exposed to 'hazardous' levels of noise similar to those seen from power tools.

Writing to Andy Lord, TfL's commissioner, the London Assembly has urged for measures to be taken to reduce the impacts of loud noise.

The committee's chair, Zack Polanski highlighted research by the World Health Organization (WHO) that says environmental noise is the second largest environmental health risk in Western Europe, behind air quality.

Mr Polanski said Tube noise has been "a persistent issue in London with serious consequences for residents."

The letter claims noise pollution can impact cognitive development in children, tinnitus, sleep disturbance, and heart disease.

Also cited is a study in the Laryngoscope journal that found Tube passengers are "routinely and consistently" exposed to noise levels exceeding 80 decibels, and on some trains, over 100 decibels.

TfL's submissions to the committee state 80-100 decibels as 'hazardous' and levels over 100 decibels as 'highly hazardous'.

These are levels akin to chain saws and aircrafts taking off, the letter claims.

However, there is no legal limit on the noise levels Tube trains can produce.