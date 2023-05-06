Josie, 27, is an award-winning youth worker, she is confident, energetic and popular with the young people she works with in Treorchy.

But, the past few years have not always been easy, Josie got pregnant when she was still at school.

"I was a typical teenager, quite bubbly. I went through a rough patch with my mother at the time and I started to rebel.

"I met a person, who wasn't the best character for a relationship, and I fell pregnant when I was in the sixth form - I wanted to go to university, maybe do drama, but I had to raise a child."

Josie said she was scared to tell her parents at first as they were not on good terms, but her mother had her when she herself was young so was more understanding.

"I was really nervous about people judging me, if I was walking down the street with a baby, what would they say?

"I was judged a bit, I was one of the first people in my year to have a child.

"I never told people in school, I was too afraid to tell people so I hid it with baggy jumpers, and then in the December I had Bradley and it was all over Facebook, and people were like 'what, Josie was pregnant'?"