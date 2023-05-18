A historic former trade union building in Leicester could be brought back into use.

The former National Union of Boot and Shoe Operatives headquarters in St James Street was built in about 1902.

The Grade II listed landmark was vacated in 1978 and then taken over by the Hindu group Swaminarayam Mission before falling out of use.

Plans submitted to Leicester City Council would see a restaurant, gym, salon and shisha bar move into the building.