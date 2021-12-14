Covid postpones Alderney Homecoming tea party

A tea party to mark Alderney's Homecoming has been cancelled, organisers have said.

Homecoming Day on 15 December marks the beginning of Alderney residents returning to their home Channel Island in 1945 after it was occupied by German forces during World War Two.

Organisers of the event, due to be held on Wednesday, said they had had a "large number" of people turning down invitations because of coronavirus concerns, and many others who had not responded to invites.

The States of Alderney's President’s Office said: "The consensus of opinion is that, in the current circumstances, it would be sensible to postpone the party until we know the full extent of the challenge that the Omicron variant poses to our community."

The office added that a church service and laying of the wreath at the Courthouse would "still take place as planned, with appropriate mitigations in place".

The Homecoming in 1945 saw the first families arrive home seven months on from the island's liberation after spending more than five years on mainland Britain.