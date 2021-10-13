Geckos and other reptiles saved after an Indian Ocean island was hit by an oil spill have reproduced at Jersey Zoo, producing more than 100 offspring, staff have said.

The zoo took in the animals after the incident in July 2020 on Ile aux Aigrettes, just off Mauritius.

More than 1,000 tons of oil spilled into the coastal water when the Japanese ship MV Wakashio strayed off course and struck a coral reef about one mile (1.6km) offshore.

In total, the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust said 66 reptiles, including 30 lesser night geckos, 30 Bojer’s skinks and six Bouton’s skinks, were rescued from oil-affected islets in the southeast of the affected area and brought to Jersey in September 2020 to be cared for by reptile specialists.