Guernsey's trees are under increasing threat from new pests and diseases, as well as global warming, a charity has said.

Guernsey Trees for Life said several diseases such as sweet chestnut blight and Dutch elm were already present on the island.

It added that more "novel pests and diseases" could also arrive and have "quite a significant material impact" on trees' health.

Charity bosses said increasing bio-security to prevent diseases from spreading, and planting more trees, could help reverse problems.