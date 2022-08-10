Ex-teacher banned over indecent images of children
- Published
A former maths teacher has been banned from the profession after police discovered indecent images of children on his computer.
Allan Sharp, 35, worked at schools in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire before he was arrested in 2019.
The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) heard he displayed “conduct of the most serious nature”, including possession of indecent images of 13 and 14-year-old boys.
In 2020, Sharp was convicted of three offences contrary to the Protection of Children Act 1978.
Sharp started working as a teacher at South Nottinghamshire Academy in Radcliffe-on-Trent in 2009.
He later taught at Aldercar High School in Langley Mill from 2017.
In August 2019, he was arrested on suspicion of making indecent images of children.
He was suspended from Aldercar High School and later resigned.
In July 2020, he was sentenced to a community order for two years and told to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He was banned from using computers or devices capable of accessing the internet and possessing any device capable of storing digital images unless specific conditions were met.
He was also placed on the sex offenders register for five years.
Now the TRA has ruled that Sharp be prohibited from teaching indefinitely in any school, sixth form college, youth accommodation or children’s home in England.
'Duty of care'
A report published by the TRA said: "His conduct ran counter to what should be at the very core of the practice of a teacher with a duty of care towards children."
It said Sharp had engaged with the TRA and "there was some evidence of regret and remorse".
However, it said he made repeated reference to the fact that the offences were non-contact in nature.
The report said: "This failed to recognise that whilst the offences involved images, they were images of real children who had been abused."
A spokesperson for Aldercar High School said: "Mr Sharp worked briefly for the school, leaving in 2019, and was not an employee of the school when any of the offences took place."
South Nottinghamshire Academy did not respond to a request for comment.