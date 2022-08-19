Toddler killed in Roscommon collision
A child has died after being hit by a jeep in County Roscommon in the Republic of Ireland.
It happened at about 09:00 local time near Ballinagare on Friday.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the boy received treatment at the scene but he was later pronounced dead.
His body has since been taken to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination will take place.
A forensic examination has been completed at the scene of the incident and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family, a Garda spokesperson said.
No other injuries were reported.