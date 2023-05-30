Hedgehog injuries prompt plea to gardeners to take care
A West Sussex wildlife hospital has asked gardeners to look out for hedgehogs following a sharp rise in injuries from garden machinery.
In the past two weeks, Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital in Sidlesham, near Chichester, has admitted 24 hedgehogs believed to have been hurt by strimmers.
Just four have survived.
Manager Emma Ashcroft has asked people to take care when maintaining their gardens.
To avoid hurting hedgehogs, she advised strimming high up first instead of going straight to the ground.
"Or just really gently pat around in the grass with your feet to make sure there's nothing there," Ms Ashcroft added.
She said this would help identify hedgehogs in areas where they were sleeping.
A species in steep decline
Hedgehogs are in steep decline, according to research from wildlife charities.
In rural areas, hedgehog numbers are down by between 30% and 75% since 2000, but populations are recovering in urban areas.
To help hedgehogs thrive, gardeners can avoid cutting back plants and grow vegetables.
The prickly mammals eat slugs so "really are a gardener's friend," said Ms Ashcroft.
