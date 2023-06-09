Two dogs have been put down following the deaths of nearly 30 sheep in a spate of attacks at Herefordshire farms.

Appealing for information earlier this week, West Mercia Police had said it believed the recent attacks in the Dinedor area were carried out by the same animal or animals.

Sgt Mark Jones said it had been an upsetting time among the farming community.

He added the dogs responsible had since been identified and their owner had agreed to have them both put to sleep.