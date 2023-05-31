Changes to the opening time of the runway at the Isle of Man's Airport could delay deliveries of air mail to Manx addresses, the post office has said.

The facility is due to open 30 minutes later at 06:45 BST from 12 June.

Isle of Man Post Office said its teams would still "process as much air mail as possible for delivery on the same day".

Airport Director Gary Cobb said the change would help with "staffing issues" within the air traffic control team but passenger would notice "no difference".